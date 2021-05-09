Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Hold

Posted by on May 9th, 2021

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of ARVN opened at $63.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit