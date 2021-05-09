Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Hold

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.43.

Shares of ARVN opened at $63.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $92.77.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 403.77% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

