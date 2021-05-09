Zacks Investment Research Upgrades KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to Strong-Buy

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $66.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.54.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

