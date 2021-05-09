Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $131.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $121.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.50. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,527,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.