Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Get PLDT alerts:

PHI opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $989.76 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5882 per share. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in PLDT by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 340,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PLDT by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. 3.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLDT (PHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.