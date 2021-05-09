Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €113.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zalando currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €100.94 ($118.75).

ZAL stock opened at €86.68 ($101.98) on Friday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a fifty day moving average of €87.12 and a 200-day moving average of €88.05.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

