Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,769 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 64.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $389,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 506,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,902,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares during the period.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $655,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $536,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,823.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,780 shares of company stock worth $4,572,542. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day moving average is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.06 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SILK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.