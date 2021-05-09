Ziegler Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SO. Old Port Advisors increased its position in The Southern by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132,960 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Southern by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in The Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 22,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,752,921. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.