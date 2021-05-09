Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 525 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 86,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day moving average of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $65.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

