Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Raised by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $763,474,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $324,792.75. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.18.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $171.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

