Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.81.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $2,659,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,864,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 432,606 shares of company stock worth $149,193,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $295.24 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.16 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.90. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.51, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

