ZPER (ZPR) Price Up 22.3% Over Last Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZPER has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. ZPER has a total market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $599.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00066165 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002914 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.37 or 0.00685699 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,259,970,702 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.