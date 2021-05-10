-$0.03 EPS Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cloudflare also posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%.

NET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.87. 6,139,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,073. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.59 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.61 and its 200 day moving average is $74.46.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

