$0.17 EPS Expected for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. Plains GP posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC increased its position in Plains GP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

