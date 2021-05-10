-$0.20 EPS Expected for Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) to announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.17). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GNCA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,479. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

