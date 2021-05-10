$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Myers Industries posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYE. Cowen raised their price objective on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,854,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,687,000 after buying an additional 272,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,764,000 after buying an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Myers Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,772,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after purchasing an additional 47,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $786.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

