-$0.32 EPS Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.30). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVDL. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. 17,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,739. The company has a market cap of $489.94 million, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after buying an additional 603,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,898,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 955,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 435,026 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

