$0.33 EPS Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WING has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.75.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,368 shares of company stock valued at $942,512 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period.

Wingstop stock traded down $7.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,237. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.20, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

