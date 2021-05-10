$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Flex reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FLEX. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

FLEX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 75,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Flex has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49.

In other Flex news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,026,728.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Flex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 16,560,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,761,000 after buying an additional 185,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Flex by 16.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,793 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Flex by 10.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,123,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,516 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Flex by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,257,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,893,000 after buying an additional 622,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

