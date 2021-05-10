-$0.36 EPS Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.38). Entasis Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Shares of ETTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 361,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,861. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,548 shares during the period. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit