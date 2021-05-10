-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to post ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.60). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

AVEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVEO traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 562,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.