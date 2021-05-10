-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to post ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.60). AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.66% and a negative net margin of 483.99%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 million.

AVEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVEO traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $6.28. The company had a trading volume of 562,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $18.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit