$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.77. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.19.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 633,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,441. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.21. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $68.20 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

