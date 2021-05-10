$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.77. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.
In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $132,707.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 100,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of OLLI stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 633,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,441. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.21. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $68.20 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
