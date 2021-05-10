$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.68. Campbell Soup posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.58.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,610,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,154,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,594,000 after purchasing an additional 864,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,347,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,860,000 after purchasing an additional 468,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.15. 1,769,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.