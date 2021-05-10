$0.76 EPS Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.16.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.17. 6,046,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,096,781. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.88 and a 200 day moving average of $89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Capital LP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

