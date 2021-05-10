$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS.

FTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $72.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,886 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,989. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 27,032 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 142,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 418.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,166,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

