$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. WEC Energy Group reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $7.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,682. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.