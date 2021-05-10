$1.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to report earnings per share of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67. PulteGroup posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,654,416.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth $137,843,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $126,680,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,115,000 after purchasing an additional 963,338 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 750,435 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $26.09 and a 52-week high of $62.01.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

