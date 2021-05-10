10,730 Shares in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $9.54 on Monday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

