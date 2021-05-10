$116.33 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce $116.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $117.30 million and the lowest is $114.70 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year sales of $465.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $464.40 million to $468.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $471.23 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $491.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

CVBF traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 571,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.88. CVB Financial has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

