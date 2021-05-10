$123.16 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post $123.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.16 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $80.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $473.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $463.10 million to $481.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $507.49 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $543.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 5.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDLS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.85. 2,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,599. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $12.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.78 million, a PE ratio of -26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other Noodles & Company news, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,278.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 2,500 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $207,349. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,477,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,669,000 after buying an additional 374,650 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 834,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 127,850 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 649,537 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,944 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $2,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 378 company-owned and 76 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

