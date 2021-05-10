1,390 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by JustInvest LLC

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,390 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total value of $500,990.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,714 shares of company stock worth $3,299,997. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV stock opened at $184.28 on Monday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.91 and a 200-day moving average of $183.76.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $645.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

