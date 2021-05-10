1,421,975 Shares in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,421,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,914,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 2.30% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,063,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 29,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

Shares of TBT stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.50.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

