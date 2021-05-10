$2.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Polaris’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.11 and the highest is $2.33. Polaris posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of PII opened at $144.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.03. Polaris has a twelve month low of $62.09 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 437.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,411,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

