2,120 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $395.84. 7,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,737. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.41 and its 200-day moving average is $357.40.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

