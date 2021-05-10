$266.15 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will post sales of $266.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.30 million and the lowest is $254.00 million. Navient posted sales of $329.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $985.95 million, with estimates ranging from $957.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 72.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 125,944 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,524,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Navient by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 153,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 60,437 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 125,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the first quarter worth $199,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAVI traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $17.25. 1,878,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $17.70.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

