269 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Markel comprises 1.0% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Markel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,285,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,220.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $761.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,222.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,067.22.

MKL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

