$3.20 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post $3.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $6.60 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $4.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $11.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $26.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.32 million, with estimates ranging from $1.39 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $156.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

