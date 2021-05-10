$3.20 Million in Sales Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post $3.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10,000.00 to $6.60 million. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $4.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $11.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $26.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.32 million, with estimates ranging from $1.39 million to $19.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 144.47% and a negative return on equity of 153.41%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of Clearside Biomedical stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a market cap of $156.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.42. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.53.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

