$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.34 billion. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $12.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.53. 198,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,494,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

