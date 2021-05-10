$3.78 Million in Sales Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will report $3.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $2.55 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $24.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $68.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $120.39 million, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $235.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.71.

In related news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $317,125.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,100 shares of company stock worth $1,300,704. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 559,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

