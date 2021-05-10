$30.06 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report sales of $30.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the highest is $30.59 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $26.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $147.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $144.22 million to $149.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $185.60 million, with estimates ranging from $174.68 million to $195.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $340,323.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,664.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,323 shares of company stock worth $7,111,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 444.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 79,533 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,271,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after buying an additional 116,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,701,000 after purchasing an additional 171,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,791. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.94. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average is $64.42.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.