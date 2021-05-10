30,370 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,709,094 shares. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30.

