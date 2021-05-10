34,000 Shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Bought by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMRX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.39. 25,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,136. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRX. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.93.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

