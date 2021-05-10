$371.75 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report sales of $371.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $375.20 million and the lowest is $367.97 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted sales of $406.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDRX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of MDRX traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,667,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $17.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

