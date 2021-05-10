387 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Purchased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 387 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,377.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,323.91 and a 12-month high of $2,452.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,224.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,944.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,149 shares of company stock valued at $50,544,227 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

