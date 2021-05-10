4,275 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,275 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.4% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 34.6% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $1,369,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 141,582 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,905,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.8% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,865 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $384.00 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $360.45 and a 200 day moving average of $361.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.92.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.