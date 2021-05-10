$435.86 Million in Sales Expected for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to post $435.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $458.50 million and the lowest is $408.91 million. Premier posted sales of $342.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Premier by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Premier by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. 454,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,054. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $37.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.