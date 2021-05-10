4,500 Shares in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Bought by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Select Medical by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 72,481 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 45,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Select Medical by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Medical alerts:

NYSE SEM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,140,982 shares in the company, valued at $174,793,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $946,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.