$47.03 Million in Sales Expected for Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) This Quarter

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) will report $47.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Aemetis reported sales of $39.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $225.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $243.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $324.37 million, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $358.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.34 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMTX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Aemetis stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $354.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 0.09. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Aemetis in the first quarter worth $45,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 629,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aemetis by 1,883.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 308,977 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter worth $4,074,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aemetis by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 103,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

