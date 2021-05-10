55I LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,277,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,346,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 232,603 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FALN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.55. 1,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,625. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

