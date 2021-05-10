$6.31 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post $6.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $10.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $24.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,163,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 306,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $31.68. 64,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,301. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.