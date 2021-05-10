$6.31 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to post $6.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $10.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $24.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $31.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $39.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after purchasing an additional 431,970 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,163,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 306,132 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT traded down $2.43 on Friday, reaching $31.68. 64,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,301. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Editas Medicine (EDIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit