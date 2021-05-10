$613.00 Million in Sales Expected for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to announce $613.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $599.70 million to $634.00 million. Griffon posted sales of $632.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

GFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

GFF traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 297,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 2.00. Griffon has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Griffon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

